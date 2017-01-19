Angola: 2017 Economic Challenges Deemed Huge - Sports Minister

Luanda — The Angolan Youth and Sports Minister, Albino da Conceição José, said on Wednesday in Luanda that the challenges for the economic year '2017 will be great, as part of the new dynamics intended to have in the sector.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new officials, the minister predicted success for the staff in their respective tasks.

Among the inaugurated officials, it includes the return of Paulo Maria Augusto as secretary general, a position he held during the term of the former minister, Marcos Barrica, in the period of 1999/2008.

António Amaral Afonso Capingana (Director of the Office for Studies, Planning and Statistics), Paulo Augusto Ferreira (Consultant to the Minister), António Francisco da Silva (Head of Department for Training and Performance Evaluation of the Human Resources Office), Creusa Maria Dalva Nhanga (Head of Department for Promotion of Volunteering and Youth Mobility of the Angolan Youth Institute) were also sworn in.

It was equally sworn in Hermínia Gaspar Francisco de Lucas Nobre (Head of Administration and Finance Division of the Youth and Sports Support Fund), Kikas Manuel Machado (full member), João Alfredo (permanent member), Lopes Segunda Muhongo (assistant) and Alcina Lopes da Cunha Kindanda (assistant).

José Fernandes dos Santos (full member), Aline Rosa Saldanha de Paiva (full member), Domingos Melo Itumbo Jeteio (assistant) and Joana Manuela Van-Dúnem (assistant) were also inaugurated.