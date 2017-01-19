19 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Receives Telephone Call From U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh received, Thursday, a telephone call from the US Secretary of State, John Kerry expressing thanks and appreciation over the efforts being exerted by the Sudanese government to put the Sudan-US relation on the right track.

The US Secretary of State has affirmed his efforts to promote these relations for the interest of the two countries.

General, Saleh, on his part, has appreciated the personal efforts exerted by the US diplomat in the context of lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan and the development of Sudan-US relations.

The two sides exchanged views on some pending issues during the last minutes arrangements for Obama Administration which its term of office will end tomorrow, Friday.

