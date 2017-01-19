Sudan: FVP Meets Minister of Justice

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was briefed on the arrangements carried out by the Ministry of Justice concerning the separation of the post of the General Prosecution from the ministry.

This came when General Saleh received, Thursday, at his office, Minister of Justice, Maulana, Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nur who told SUNA that the meeting touched on the efforts exerted by the Technical Committee Assigned to Collect Arms in Darfur, adding that the committee did a big job in this connection.

He said he briefed the EVP on the workshop which will be organized by the ministry for the General Prosecutors in all the states.

The minister thanked the President of the Republic for promotion of a big number of legal advisors.