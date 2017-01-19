South Africa: MEC Fikile Xasa Outlines Roadmap to Stabilise Mnuma

press release

Eastern Cape COGTA MEC Fikile Xasa descended to Mnquma Local Municipality over two days to engage with key stakeholders in an attempt to restore stability in the troubled municipality. MEC Xasa was accompanied by the Acting Head of Department (HOD) Mr Monwabisi Baza and other departmental officials.

During his visits MEC Xasa met all key stakeholders including the Mayoral Committee led by Councillor Thobeka Bikitsha, Troika and the Municipal Manager, Sindile Tantsi.

At a meeting held at the Council Chambers in Mnquma yesterday, MEC Xasa presented to the Troika an order from the Mthatha High Court Order issued on 17 January 2016.

The application was made by the MM Tantsi against the Mnquma Executive Mayor Councillor Bikitsha and Speaker Councillor Zibuthe Mnqwazi interdicting them from interfering in the functioning of the municipality.

MEC Xasa said going forward, the Court Order will form the basis of the roadmap to bring stability in the Municipality. The High Court ordered both parties to do the following;

Withdraw their application respectively.

Set aside and nullified Council resolutions for both meetings held on 10 and 11 January 2017.

Parties agree and accept that Mr Tantsi is the lawful appointed MM of Mnquma LM until such time that his contract maybe lawfully terminated.

Parties acknowledge the ongoing negotiations between the MM and the Municipality and such negotiations must be concluded within 30 days from the date of the order.

Parties undertake to ensure the safety and security of the Municipality within the boundaries of the law, and

Parties undertake to uphold the principles of good governance and the application of the law in the municipality.

MEC Xasa encouraged the Troika to communicate the contents of the High Court Order with internal and external stakeholders.

"The instability in the municipality is a cause for concern to us and it must come to an end. The principles of good governance must be upheld by all parties to run the municipality effectively." said MEC Xasa.

He added that the Acting Head of Department of COGTA Mr Baza will ensure that the support needed by Mnquma leadership is provided.

MEC Xasa encouraged Mnquma leadership to always "strive to work together" in the interest of the Mnquma communities.

"If the instability persists, COGTA will take over the municipality in the context of the law. We want to resolve issues permanently working with all key stakeholders."

The Executive Mayor of Mnquma Councillor Bikitsha and MM Tantsi welcomed the visit by MEC Xasa and his delegation. They pledged and committed themselves to work together to restore stability in the Municipality.

Meanwhile, MEC Xasa congratulated members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Mbizana area for arresting Lulama Ngezana (39) popularly known as Lusikisiki at MaSinenge in Port Shepstone, last night.

Ngezana will appear in the Mbizana Magistrate court tomorrow on two charges of murder alleged to have been committed in Mzamba and Mpisi as well as a charge of illegal circumcision.

"This is a job well done by members of the SAPS who worked around the clock to hunt Lusikisiki down to bring him before the court of law. Now he will have his day in court to answer for all the charges before him," said MEC Xasa.

He added that those people who continue to break the law by circumcising children illegally will face the full might of the law. Ends.

Issued by: Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs