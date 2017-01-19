South Africa: Western Cape Education On Uitzig High School Condition

press release

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has noted comments by COSATU on the condition of Uitzig High School. We have also received numerous enquiries on the issue.

The situation at the school has become intolerable.

Vandals are chasing security guards off the site almost daily. The most recent example was in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, 18 January), when guards were shot at by criminal elements.

The WCED has invested heavily in repairing the school over the years, the most recent example being major repairs to the roof in 2014. Our Safe Schools division has also invested in security systems at the school.

However, vandals have continued to vandalise the school, to the extent that the school is unsafe and no longer habitable, despite the deployment of security guards.

The school has no electricity and no water because criminal elements have stolen electrical cables, water pipes and light fixtures.

Thieves are also targeting the school for building materials, and dismantling the classrooms piece by piece.

Remedial work is no longer viable. Our district office has arranged accommodation for the 125 learners elsewhere where they have access to safer, better resourced schools.

We have a legal obligation to ensure that learners receive schooling in a safe and suitable environment.

Meanwhile, the claim that the WCED neglects our poorest schools is simply untrue.

The department surveyed all schools in 2014 and identified 499 schools where we need to improve conditions and the general appearance of the schools, including schools on the Cape Flats.

The WCED is implementing a programme to upgrade these schools, starting with 50 schools in 2015 and 60 in 2016. We plan to upgrade up 100 schools a year, budget permitting.

The WCED's budget for maintaining buildings in 2016/17 was R373 million, and R338.5 million in 2015/16.

The department is also replacing schools built of inappropriate materials, using departmental funds and funds provided by the national ASIDI programme.

