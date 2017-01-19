South Africa: Willowvale Man Arrested for Illegal Fire Arm and Ammunition

press release

King William's Town — National Intervention Unit from Mthatha and Willowvale Police arrested a 27 year old man for possession of unlicensed firearm (pistol) with eight (8) rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested on Thursday 09 January 2017 at about 02:00 at Nxanxashe Village, Willowvale.

The suspect was arrested following police intelligence that he was in possession of unlicensed fire arm. The firearm will be sent for ballistic test to establish if it was see in the commission of any crimes in the country. The suspect will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate Court on Friday 20 January 2017 on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.