19 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Willowvale Man Arrested for Illegal Fire Arm and Ammunition

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

King William's Town — National Intervention Unit from Mthatha and Willowvale Police arrested a 27 year old man for possession of unlicensed firearm (pistol) with eight (8) rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested on Thursday 09 January 2017 at about 02:00 at Nxanxashe Village, Willowvale.

The suspect was arrested following police intelligence that he was in possession of unlicensed fire arm. The firearm will be sent for ballistic test to establish if it was see in the commission of any crimes in the country. The suspect will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate Court on Friday 20 January 2017 on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

South Africa

State 'Not Seeking Surveillance' With Cybersecurity Bill

The Cabinet-approved cybercrimes and cybersecurity bill's final draft will not give any power for the State Security… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.