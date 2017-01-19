Burkina Faso/Cameroon: Gabon Holds Burkina Faso

Both teams separated on a 1-1 tie in the second Pool A game at the Stade de L'Amitié Sino-Gabonese in Agondje, Libreville yesterday January 18, 2017.

Suspence continues to loom in the Gabonese and Burkina Faso camps following a 1-1 draw yesterday January 18, 2017 in the second Pool A game at the Stade de L'Amitié Sino-Gabonese in Angondje, Libreville. The outcome was a disappointment for both sides as each team needed a victory to secure a place at the top of the pool. For many Gabonese fans the encounter was expected to set the course for victory but their hopes were shattered.

The encounter kicked off at exactly 5 :00 p.m. with both teams determined to win. Gabon had a scoring opportunity the first minute but their efforts failed. The Panthers dominated the first part of the game with swift and accurate passes and good play style but squandered several scoring chances. Burkina Faso opened scores at the 22nd minute through Niguimbe Nakouloma. This brought a sigh of relief to Burkina Faso fans but that was not for long as Gabon equalised at the 38th minute through a penalty kick by Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Obameyang. At half time the score line was 1-1.

On resumption, the Pathers put up a strong fight but were unable to concretise their efforts. The Stallions fought hard to ward off any attempts by the Panthers. At stoppage time the score board read 1-1. Gabon and Burkina Faso now have two points each in Pool A. The next pool game will be a must win game for both sides. Burkina Faso will play against new comers, Guinea Bissau while Gabon will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the third and last Pool A game.

