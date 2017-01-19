Cameroon: 80 Soldiers Promoted In Bakassi

They held their new ranks thanks to a presidential decree of 27 December 2016.

The Head of State, President Paul Biya has promoted some 80 soldiers in Jabane-Bakassi Peninsular, Headquaters of the DELTA Rapid Intervention Battalion and Ekondo-Titi 21st Bafumar Marine Battalion in Ndian Division of the South West Region. The soldiers were promoted to the ranks of Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel, Officers, Sub officers, non-commission officers and officers of the rank and file.

The award of epaulets that took place on January 1, 2017 was presided over by the Senior Divisional Officer, SDO for Ndian, Chamberlin Ntou'o Ndong, who called on the laureates to continue to be loyal, devoted and hardworking in the exercise of their various duties in their new positions. He said the Head of State was thankful for the relentless and tireless efforts put in Bakassi in the fight against pirates and other trans- border crimes.

Amongst those promoted to the rank of Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel include Ade Nkwenti Hilary, commander of the 21st Bafumar Battalion in Ekondo-Titi and Musa who is of the DELTA Rapid Intervention Battalion in Jabane-Bakassi.

After receiving their epaulets, the laureates thank the Head of State for the confidence bestowed on them and promised to continue with the hard work and to ensure the security of Cameroonians and their property in their respective work places. They equally revealed that their new ranks will serve as a moral booster to the execution of their duties.

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of some five Nigerian police officers who said their presence was because of the cordial relationship that exist between the forces of the two nations adding that they have been fighting against pirates in the common front.