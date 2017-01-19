Cameroon: Lime At 75,000 FCFA Per Sack

It is another difficult moment for both traders and consumers of limes given the scarcity that comes with a supper hike in prices. A 50 kilogramme sac that sold at FCFA 30,000 two months back now sells at FCFA 75,000. Though it is pretty difficult to come across limes in some markets, when available, are very small in size.

What is sold now according to Véronique M, a limes trader in the Sandaga market, were classified under waste during the season of plenty. Limes sold during this period are not only very tiny, but equally have little or no juice.

From Véronique's explanation, though it is off season, it has gone beyond the ordinary. "The production basin in Edea now sends us the smallest of limes compared to the same period last year. According to them, the scarcity is blamed on the scorching sun that tormented fruit trees lately," she explained. The story is no different from production basins in the Sanaga-Maritime Division and Yabassi in the Nkam Division, where the fruit is as small in sizes as those from Edea.

Today, a very small lime fruit is sold at FCFA 50 and are only given some customers three at FCFA 100 after heated bargain between seller and buyer. With the scarcity, customers have replaced limes with lemon. The fruit will be in season from June where three large succulent fruits will be sold at FCFA 50.