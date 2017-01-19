19 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Free Visits to the Islamic Arts Museum After Renovation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — The Islamic Arts Museum to open for free visits from Friday until Saturday, 28 January. The museum was inaugurated on Wednesday after two years of renovation.

The free visits are open for all; Egyptians, Arab and foreign visitors. Shooting pictures is also free until Saturday night.

"The renovation of the museum is considered a victory for Egypt over terrorism," Monuments Minister Khaled Al-Anany told state run Ahram newspaper.

In 2014, the museum was subject to an explosion that targeted the Cairo Security Directorate in January. Located near the museum, the directorate explosion resulted in the destruction of 1475 antiquities, which the museum was able to renovate 160 of them.

The total number of antiquities currently located at the museum, according to Al-Anany, are about 4400; dating back to different eras.

The explosion near the museum in January 2014 came as part of other attacks that occurred simultaneously. An attack on a Beni Seuf security checkpoint, preceding the explosion, left five policemen dead and injured two others.

Egypt

In Regeni's Memory - Italian Educational Scholarship for Egyptian Students

Italian parliament announced launching a new educational scholarship carrying the name of late student Giulio Regeni who… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.