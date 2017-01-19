Egypt: Free Visits to the Islamic Arts Museum After Renovation

Cairo — The Islamic Arts Museum to open for free visits from Friday until Saturday, 28 January. The museum was inaugurated on Wednesday after two years of renovation.

The free visits are open for all; Egyptians, Arab and foreign visitors. Shooting pictures is also free until Saturday night.

"The renovation of the museum is considered a victory for Egypt over terrorism," Monuments Minister Khaled Al-Anany told state run Ahram newspaper.

In 2014, the museum was subject to an explosion that targeted the Cairo Security Directorate in January. Located near the museum, the directorate explosion resulted in the destruction of 1475 antiquities, which the museum was able to renovate 160 of them.

The total number of antiquities currently located at the museum, according to Al-Anany, are about 4400; dating back to different eras.

The explosion near the museum in January 2014 came as part of other attacks that occurred simultaneously. An attack on a Beni Seuf security checkpoint, preceding the explosion, left five policemen dead and injured two others.