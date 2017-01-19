Liberia: Finance Minister - Boima Kamara Informs President Sirleaf About Alleged Financial Improprieties At the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning - Moj to Investigate

Thursday, 19th January 2017

Monrovia, Liberia-Thursday, January 19, 2017: President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been briefed about alleged financial improprieties at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. Some officials of the Ministry are said to be linked to the alleged improprieties.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the report about the alleged improprieties was brought to the attention of President Sirleaf by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima Kamara.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has embarked on an investigation of the report based on the complaint of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning and will make the findings available to the President. Details of the alleged improprieties will also be made public as the investigation unfolds.