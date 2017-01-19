19 January 2017

Liberia Government (Monrovia)

Liberia: Finance Minister - Boima Kamara Informs President Sirleaf About Alleged Financial Improprieties At the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning - Moj to Investigate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thursday, 19th January 2017

Monrovia, Liberia-Thursday, January 19, 2017: President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been briefed about alleged financial improprieties at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. Some officials of the Ministry are said to be linked to the alleged improprieties.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the report about the alleged improprieties was brought to the attention of President Sirleaf by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima Kamara.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has embarked on an investigation of the report based on the complaint of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning and will make the findings available to the President. Details of the alleged improprieties will also be made public as the investigation unfolds.

Liberia

Fighting Corruption - 'Naming and Faming': Liberia's Most Honest Govt Officials

National TV and Radio Campaign by Accountability Lab this week seeks to celebrate "Integrity Idols". Corruption and a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.