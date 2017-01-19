19 January 2017

Amnesty International (London)

Gambia: Adama Barrow Must Not Forget His Big Promises

As Adama Barrow is scheduled to be inaugurated in Senegal this afternoon, Sabrina Mahtani Amnesty International’s West Africa Anglophone Researcher said:

"Today’s inauguration ceremony of Adama Barrow is a moment to remember the risks currently faced by Gambians, and also gives an opportunity to reflect on hopes for the future.”

“We must not forget the big promises Adama Barrow has made to free political prisoners, remove repressive laws, and bring Gambia back to the International Criminal Court.”

“As Gambians await a solution to the current crisis, the country's security forces must know that the world is watching and refrain from cracking down on those who wish to exercise peaceful dissent during this transition period."

 

Background

The West Africa regional bloc, ECOWAS, has been leading mediation efforts between sitting President Jammeh and Adama Barrow. In the absence of an agreement, and with Yahya Jammeh stating he will not step down, ECOWAS is poised for military intervention led by Senegal if Jammeh does not leave of his own accord.

