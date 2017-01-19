Ghana: US to Help Ghana Protect Public Investment and Funds

press release

The United States government has promised to support Ghana's Parliament in its quest to address pertinent governance issues and ensure that the Public Accounts Committee operates in a way to protect public investment and funds.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Porter Jackson, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye in Accra.

He assured that the US would continue its good working relationship with the current leadership of Parliament and assist in the passage of the Right to Information bill and the implementation of the Private Members bill.

"Each year, the US provides 250 million US dollars' worth of assistance to Ghana specifically in energy, health, education, governance, and agriculture and we are working very well on security issues - terrorism and keeping peace around the world. So, we see our partnership (with Ghana) as strong and we are hopeful that it could be expanded," he said.

"I think that parliament has every right to ask how the investments from donors, including the United States, are having an impact. So, I hope that we can work together," he added.

Ambassador Jackson, who happened to be the first international diplomat to visit the seventh Parliament of Ghana, stressed the need to revive training programs between the two countries since according to him, "democracy improves with constant learning."

"I believe we can all learn from one another, the United States has a long history with democracy but ours is not perfect, and so I hope that as we interact and exchange ideas, we can both learn from one another," he said.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, in a remark, expressed concern over the nonexistence of institutional memory in Ghana's parliament. He promised to hold further discussions with the Ambassador on ways and means parliament could be empowered as an institution in order to share ideas and learn from best known practices.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on his part, observed that Ghana's Parliament has a lot to learn from the Committee system of the US Parliament in the area of scrutiny and in particular its oversight responsibilities.

"The US is a flagship of the presidential system of governance and we have a lot to learn from the governance architecture of the United States. Even though the US federal system has a bicameral legislature, like all the states, Ghana, a small unitary country, has a unicameral legislature and yet the antecedents are very significant. Therefore it behooves on us to learn from the US," he said.

"If committees in Parliament are properly oriented, well positioned and resourced, issues of corrupt practices would be curtailed," he added.

He stressed the need to develop the capacity of Members of Parliament and their staff and to help the Parliament of Ghana to be proactive in the prevention of corruption.

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, in his remark reiterated Ghana's commitment to deepening the tenets of good governance.

He appealed to the US government to expand its support beyond the public accounts committee to help safe guard the public funds and to allow for deeper transparency and openness in the utilization of government resources.

He urged the government to respect the fundamental human rights of every citizen.

"Government must show outmost sensitivity that the rights of other persons are not undermined," he said.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)