18 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: CSOs Call for Speedy Passage of Land Rights Act

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephen N. Sonpon

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Liberia have called on government, the donor community and incoming Land Authority Commissioners to take the necessary steps to ensure the proposed Land Rights Act is speedily passed into law.

According to a statement issued by the CSOs Tuesday, the Act has been languishing in the corridors of the National Legislature since July, 2014 and is yet to be passed into law.

The statement indicated that prior to the National Legislature's annual break in October 2016, the draft Act was debated by the legislature but was not passed due to "some outstanding issues of contention with the bill."

The CSOs noted that failure to pass the land rights Act now will mean that Liberia embarked on a historic mission to seek land reform, but was short of putting into place the most important legal framework necessary to actualize the land reform process.

Meanwhile, the CSOs have applauded the government for the recent appointment of Commissioners of the Land Authority which, according to them, is a major step in Liberia's land reform process.

They noted that the commissioners, once confirmed by the Liberian Senate, will take on the challenging task of the putting in place the national institutional framework to handle the enormous land issues that have plagued the country it its quest for lasting peace.

Liberia

Finance Minister - Boima Kamara Informs President Sirleaf About Alleged Financial Improprieties At the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning - Moj to Investigate

Thursday, 19th January 2017 Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.