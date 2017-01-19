Liberia: CSOs Call for Speedy Passage of Land Rights Act

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Liberia have called on government, the donor community and incoming Land Authority Commissioners to take the necessary steps to ensure the proposed Land Rights Act is speedily passed into law.

According to a statement issued by the CSOs Tuesday, the Act has been languishing in the corridors of the National Legislature since July, 2014 and is yet to be passed into law.

The statement indicated that prior to the National Legislature's annual break in October 2016, the draft Act was debated by the legislature but was not passed due to "some outstanding issues of contention with the bill."

The CSOs noted that failure to pass the land rights Act now will mean that Liberia embarked on a historic mission to seek land reform, but was short of putting into place the most important legal framework necessary to actualize the land reform process.

Meanwhile, the CSOs have applauded the government for the recent appointment of Commissioners of the Land Authority which, according to them, is a major step in Liberia's land reform process.

They noted that the commissioners, once confirmed by the Liberian Senate, will take on the challenging task of the putting in place the national institutional framework to handle the enormous land issues that have plagued the country it its quest for lasting peace.