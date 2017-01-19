Liberia: Most Hospitals, Clinics Lack Electricity, Equipment - Report

A high proportion of healthcare facilities in the country do not have electricity, improved water sources, computers with internet and communication equipment. According to the Ministry of Health 2016 annual report released recently, the General Service Readiness (GSR) index score highlighted low score for diagnostics, essential medicines, basic equipment and "very poor" availability of basic amenities such as adequate sanitation or water supplies.

The report noted that an assessment established important deficit in the capability of most healthcare facilities to perform basic or common diagnostic tests.

The report indicated that the deficit was not restricted to clinics, but was also evident to a surprising extent at health centers and hospitals.

The report pointed out that the result for standard precautions to prevent infections were encouraging and good with most of the basic items such as soap and water available, apart from the final disposal of sharp objects and infectious waste.

The report said the basic equipment score appeared to be modest, but major differences were experienced in counties with power supply and child weighing scales not commonly available, while the overall medicines score of 44 percent was also low.