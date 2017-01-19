Liberia: Naymote Launches Platform On Youth Role in 2017 Polls

The National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections (NAYMOTE), a local non-profit group, has launched a social media platform to mobilize young Liberians for active participation in the October 2017 Presidential and General Elections.

Known as "Liberia Decides", the platform was established recently as a copycat of the recent elections in Ghana which some NAYMOTE representatives observed, Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo said on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Wednesday.

Jarwolo said NAYMOTE has established mobile phone call centers (MPCC) throughout the country to buttress the online platform and has reached thousands of Liberians in the rural areas in less than 14 days.

According to him, the MPCC has generated a data base of over 8,000 people a day, with five college students assigned to call 20 people a day, adding, "The MPCC is making good impact as a result of this."

The Executive Director said NAYMOTE is organizing a youth debate to talk to young people on school campuses, adding that they are doing digital commentary on YouTube to get the opinions of young people on the elections.

Jarwolo stated that NAYMOTE will also be providing information to the public during registration about what to take and where to go during election.

He indicated that they will be working with the National Elections Commission (NEC) to get many Liberians involved in the electoral process. LINA CEN/JGT/TSS/PTK