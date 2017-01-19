Liberia: MOH, Partners Review National Public Health Law

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and its partners are in Gbarnga, Bong County reviewing the National Public Health Law (NPHL) to ensure compatibility with present-day realities.

The Ministries of Health and Justice and the Governance Reform Commission (GRC) are stakeholders reviewing the current law and its provisions, according to MOH Director of Communications, Sorbor George.

George told the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Tuesday that the current law, which is more than 40 years old, had gone through some segmental amendments unreflective of today's realities, hence the need for the review.

George indicated that the review, the second such exercise, is being supported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and a group of 50 international lawyers.

He pointed out that after careful review of the law, they will develop new chapters on tobacco, HIV/AIDS, abortion, teenage mothers, clinical trials and emergency treatment, among others.