18 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: MOH, Partners Review National Public Health Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chiedi E. Nyenmoh

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and its partners are in Gbarnga, Bong County reviewing the National Public Health Law (NPHL) to ensure compatibility with present-day realities.

The Ministries of Health and Justice and the Governance Reform Commission (GRC) are stakeholders reviewing the current law and its provisions, according to MOH Director of Communications, Sorbor George.

George told the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Tuesday that the current law, which is more than 40 years old, had gone through some segmental amendments unreflective of today's realities, hence the need for the review.

George indicated that the review, the second such exercise, is being supported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and a group of 50 international lawyers.

He pointed out that after careful review of the law, they will develop new chapters on tobacco, HIV/AIDS, abortion, teenage mothers, clinical trials and emergency treatment, among others.

Liberia

Finance Minister - Boima Kamara Informs President Sirleaf About Alleged Financial Improprieties At the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning - Moj to Investigate

Thursday, 19th January 2017 Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.