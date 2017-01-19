Liberia: Man, 40, Jailed for Alleged Rape

A forty-year-old man has been sent to jail by the Monrovia City Court for allegedly raping a thirteen-year-old girl in the Gardnersville area.

Defendant James Toe, a resident of the Gardnersville community, was on January 6, arrested by Police based upon a complaint filed by the victim's uncle, alleging that his niece was sexually abused by the 40-year- old man on December 22, 2016.

The defendant was on Monday arraigned before the Monrovia City Court to answer to the charges levied against him.

The Police charge sheet stated that on December 22, 2016 the defendant hosted a party at his house and that the victim along with her friend attended the party.

It said the defendant allegedly called the victim into his room and told her that he would send her to America if she agreed to have an affair with him.

According to the charge sheet, following that interaction the defendant sexually abused the 13-year-old girl on several occasions.

The Police charge sheet revealed that the victim later informed her aunt that she was sexually abused by the defendant, following which she was taken to the J.D.J. Memorial Hospital in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville where the medical report confirmed that the victim was sexually tampered with.

During Police investigation, the defendant denied sexually abusing the victim but admitted seeing her on the day he hosted the party at his residence.

He is currently in detention at the Monrovia Central Prison awaiting court trial.