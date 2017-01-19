Liberia: NBC, USAID, Lavi Initiate Dialogues On Concession Areas

The National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) will shortly commence a series of dialogues in several concession affected communities across the country.

The dialogues will be carried out with support from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Liberia Accountability and Voice Initiative (LAVI).

According to a release issued Tuesday, the affected communities are in Margbi, Grand Bassa, Nimba and Maryland Ccunties.

The NBC release said the community dialogue project will be held under the theme: "Facilitating Multi-Stakeholders Dialogue between the National Bureau of Concessions and concession-affected communities"

The NBC indicated that the project is also aimed at promoting mutual relationship in the operation of concessions in Liberia.

The project, the release noted, is being implemented by the NBC over a seven-month period in three phases under the USAID/LAVI in-kind grant program and is expected to benefit twelve (12) concession communities in the targeted counties.

According to the release, the objective of the project is to increase the ability of the NBC to respond to and collaborate with Natural Resource Management (NRM) actors to devise collective problem-solving approaches to enhance peace in concession communities in Liberia.

The NBC said targeted communities are Kpanya, Dolo and Cotton Tree Towns in Margibi; Dabar, Neewton, and Gebeyor Towns in Grand Bassa County; Gbarpa, Sekenpa and Zolowee Towns in Nimba; and Gedetarbo, Fedeken and Gbolobo Towns in Maryland County.