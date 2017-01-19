18 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Health Minister Wants Diagnostic Equipment At Health Centers

By Stephen N. Sonpon

Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn has called for the installation of diagnostic equipment at healthcare facilities in the country to build the resilience of the health system and provide essential health services.

This is one of five recommendations contained in the ministry's 2016 annual report released recently.

According to the report, the other recommendations are the installation of health products, technology equipment, basic amenities and infrastructures.

She said among the 24 tracer items included in an assessment, none of the health facilities in Liberia had all items available, but that 44 percent had at least one tracer item to provide health services.

She noted that there was not much difference between hospitals, health centers and clinics.

"However, the fact that less than 20 percent of all health facilities have all items in the five domains needs to be addressed seriously," she added. LINA SNS/JGT/TSS/PTK

