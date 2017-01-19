19 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Banjul Very Quiet

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muhammed S. Bah

Banjul the capital city of The Gambia as at now is very quiet with no movement of people in the streets on the day President-Elect Adama Barrow is expected to be sworn in.

There are no commercial vehicles plying the city and few official and security personnel vehicles are seen plying.

None of the offices are open, the main Banjul market is not operating and all big and small shops are closed, even street vendors who normally sell in the streets are not seen.

Armed security personnel of the republican guards are seen at their normal security check point along Box Bar Road and at the Banjul-Serrekunda Highway.

Only one Ferry Kanilai which is said to be the first ferry went to Barra but for hours it didn't return to Banjul.

The ferry according to people at the Terminal carried just few people and the vehicles that could not be ferried yesterday.

Banjulians who have not fled, are all indoors, fearing the consequence of an ECOWAS warning of intervention to outgoing President Yahya Jammeh if he fails to step down and hand over power to incoming President Adama Barrow by today. Mr Yahya Jammeh, who at first conceded defeat to Mr Barrow at the 1 December 2016 presidential election, later changed his mind and cried foul. He has filed an election petition and has vowed to hang on to power till the Supreme Court determines the matter in May or November. He went further to declare a state of public emergency and got the National Assembly to extend his term of office till 11 July 2017. The office of the president elect relies on the constitutional provision that he should assume office on 19 January 2016.

Gambia

President-Elect Barrow to Be Inaugurated in Senegal

Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow, has said he will take the oath of office in Senegal later today. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.