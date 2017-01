Photo: US Army Africa

Senegalese soldiers in training (file photo)

Dakar — Senegalese troops entered neighbouring Gambia on Thursday, an army spokesman said, as part of regional effort to support its new President Adama Barrow in a showdown with longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down.

"We have entered Gambia," Colonel Abdou Ndiaye wrote in a text message to Reuters.

