Africa: Finance Minister Calls for Inclusive Growth in Global Economy

interview

An interview by Bloomberg Television in Davos with South Africa's Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan.

FRANCINE LACQUA, BLOOMBERG TELEVISION: We are with a very important guest. He is the finance minister of South Africa. He's Pravin Gordhan who's given us in many occasions a lot of your time.

So, Minister, thank you so much for that. We speak here at the World Economic Forum about growth, about risks, about populism, about global trade. What do you see as one of the biggest obstacles to renewed growth in South Africa?

PRAVIN GORDHAN, MINISTER OF FINANCE, SOUTH AFRICA: It's all instructional (ph) constraints up to a point and the kind of global conditions that we are confronted with. And Brexit and the U.S. elections and the forthcoming European elections all provide another six months or more of uncertainty.

And that means that confidence is a factor, investment is a factor, trade and trade financing is a factor that needs to be taken into account. But, at the same time, the positive side is that emerging markets I see are more recently being called the growth markets.

And so we back to the interesting narrative where there's greater appreciation that emerging markets actually contribute -- what?

Two-thirds --

LACQUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: Or three-quarters of the global growth.

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: That they will continue to do so. They are still sources of demand, they are still sources of commodities, commodity price -- is a little better. You know, in 2017 --

LAQCUA: And you expect that trend to continue this year?

GORDHAN: I think that's the general expectation. The PMI in many countries is improving above 50 --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- which means the demand factor would be better in 2017 than 2016. And in our own case as South Africa, we've got to undertake what generally are called structural changes.

LAQCUA: Right.

GORDHAN: But in our case we want to transform our economy. So that the millions of people who've been excluded historically --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- in our economy can be included through one or other means.

Either through employment or enterprise creation --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: Or involvement in the economy in one way or anther.

LAQCUA: Minister, the last time we were updated on forecasts for GDP growth in South Africa was back in October. Are there now more risks or is the horizon a little bit more clear than it was back in October?

GORDHAN: I think the positive factors I've mentioned are giving us a better number for 2017 --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: The IMF says 1 percent, we are likely to say it's slightly higher. We have our budget in February when we'll give a more final number.

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: These numbers are never final anyway, they're just forecasts --

LAQCUA: They get revised, of course.

GORDHAN: -- at the end of the day. So we have an odd situation, I think; where the positive factors are still driving some level of optimism. But at the same time, as you pointed out in the introductory remarks, we have a global situation where uncertainty is going to be the key word for some time to come.

And with that uncertainty there's possibilities of volatility as well.

So if the Fed rapidly increases interest rates I think growths/ emerging markets are going to be very concerned about outflows --

LAQCUA: Of course.

GORDHAN: -- from the emerging markets and whether that will create another form of instability in our environment. If some of the trade initiatives --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- that are being tweeted about become a reality, I think that's going to upset the trade environment.

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: And somehow we used to talk about currency wars, some might be talking about trade wars. But we all hope that we don't quite get there.

LAQCUA: Right.

GORDHAN: That you're going to actually have responsive and responsible leadership emerging.

LAQCUA: And, Minister, on the rand. It gained 13 percent against the dollar last year. Are you comfortable with this kind of level?

GORDHAN: Well, it's not -- you know, we don't bet on the rand in any kind of way. But we accept that what we want is less volatility. But the factors that we are mentioning could lead to greater volatility as well.

But the rand at the current level has been good. It's brought in millions more tourists into South Africa, it's helped our exports to some extent as well. Although, on the flip side, it begins to increase the cost of inputs --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- into the economy. Which tend to be capital goods as well.

But the balance so far so far has been in --

LAQCUA: Right.

GORDHAN: -- on the favorable side.

LAQCUA: Where do you see it going from here? So more volatility, but what kind of trend?

GORDHAN: An improving trend in terms of growth. But I think the key issue for all of us, in both the developing world and the developed world, is greater inclusivity --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- jobs for young people, better calculation of the impact of technology --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: I think we're all excited by technological developments and the fourth industrial revolution. But we've got to start planning for the negative impacts, where you're going to have more joblessness --

LAQCUA: Of course.

GORDHAN: -- more people in the age of 40 and 45 not knowing what their future looks like, and young people who need to be trained in a different way to fit into the new economy.

LAQCUA: Minister, can you hold onto your investment grade credit rating this year?

GORDHAN: We worked very hard last year, both with business and labor and as a government to hold onto that investment grading. And we intend to do the same --

LAQCUA: And you were spared -- but you're confident that you were spared a downgrade, actually in December. Are you confident that you can stay --

GORDHAN: I think we earned it rather than we were spared, we --

LAQCUA: Fair.

GORDHAN: -- can put a more positive point to it. And I think what the World Economic Forum does is provide us with an opportunity to look at ourselves in comparison with other emerging markets. And South Africa, interestingly, is in a much better place than many. We don't have the same level of geo-political tensions --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- or other kinds of tensions that many other countries find themselves in. And we offer a much more stable environment --

LAQCUA: Right.

GORDHAN: Not withstanding the fact that we will have an increased political noise, as we call it, in South Africa; as we go through some of the processes within the ruling parties' organizations.

LAQCUA: And has the noise subsided a little bit? You've mentioned this before.

GORDHAN: It's subsided, but we have a contestation for a new leader for the African National Congress. And so let's talk about it openly --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- and put it on the plate. And indicate to the world that this is something you must expect --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- as you would expect it in any other democracy.

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: But our institutions are strong.

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: And we will keep a steady fiscal ship --

LAQCUA: Yes.

GORDHAN: -- as we go forward. And focus on getting inclusive growth.

LAQCUA: Minister, just want to understand, you are expecting a slightly -- or a higher, rand, right? From what you've told me; volatility but higher -- the trend higher.

GORDHAN: I think it's very hard to predict where a currency will go, because there's a lot of unpredictability -- or unpredictable factors --

LAQCUA: Of course.

GORDHAN: -- that are operating globally, all of which could actually impact upon us. So we learned our lessons form 2008, 2009.

LAQCUA: Right.

GORDHAN: We were doing extremely well as South Africa, 4, 4.5 percent growth at the time. But along came the great recession and it upset the whole apple cart.

LAQCUA: Very quickly, how does the (ph) Donald Trump presidency actually affect how you look at your forecast and revisions for growth.

GORDHAN: It affects us to the extent that there's this cloud of uncertainty.

LAQCUA: Right.

GORDHAN: And I think in all fairness we need to give the president-elect six to eight weeks to settle down, see what kinds of decisions actually emerge. See what the negotiations at the Brexit level will result in. And whether leaders of the bigger countries, both developed and developing -- as we heard from the Chinese president here -- able to find each other in order to create the right kind of constructive climate for the world.

LAQCUA: Mr. Gordhan, thank you so much for giving me a little bit of your time. I know it's a very busy schedule. That was Pravin Gordhan there, the South African finance minister.