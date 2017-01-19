19 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Raid Premium Times Head Office, Arrests Publisher

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Nigeria Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and Premium Times publisher Dapo Olorunyomi,
By Emeka Ibemere

In a brazen show of power and intimidation, the Nigeria police have raided PREMIUM TIMES head office in Abuja, and arrested the newspaper's publisher.

The publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, was arrested alongside the paper's judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

In a press release sent to our correspondent in Lagos, the plain-clothed officers conducted search at the office shortly after 5p.m. Thursday, and said they were acting on a complaint filed by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

"The arrests came days after PREMIUM TIMES turned down the army's demand to retract news stories about the Nigerian Army and its operations," The statement said.

The paper's Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, condemned the raid.

"They should stop deluding themselves that they can muzzle the press and intimidate PREMIUM TIMES," said Mr. Mojeed. "They should know that our loyalty lies with our readers and the Nigerian people who have a right to know."

He said the paper will continue "to discharge its responsibilities in line with global best practices, social responsibility and patriotism, even at great risk to our personal liberties".

Nigeria

Breaking - Police Storm Premium Times Office, Arrest Publisher Dapo Olorunyomi

The Police have, Thursday, stormed PREMIUM TIMES head office in Abuja and arrested the publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.