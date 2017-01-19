Uganda: Schools, Parents Lose Millions to Fake NGO

Mbale — Following the arrest of Compassion Africa employees in Sironko District two weeks ago, more people, including schools and various institutions have come out to accuse the non-governmental organisation (NGO) over alleged fraud.

The NGO is said to have duped more than 10 schools and taken advantage of about 7,000 innocent people in the eight years it was in operation in eastern Uganda.

Victims

Through promising sponsorship to disadvantaged children, the NGO is accused of conning parents and schools of huge amounts of money.

It also charged more than 900 parents Shs100,000 each for registration, promising to clear school fees for their children, only for the unsuspecting parents to be issued with fake receipts.

They claim they were contacted by a one Angel Nasila Asiimwe claiming to be the director of the NGO but her known mobile phones have since been switched off.

Mbale Comprehensive High School is said to have lost Shs109m, Pioneer Talents Academy P/s, Shs50 million and Oxford High school about Shs40m in unpaid school fees.

Daily Monitor could not establish the exact amount of money Malukhu Secondary School, Manjasi High school and Hasahya Secondary School lost as school administrators were not available but they have since filed their complaints at police.

Mr Bernard Osenda, the managing director, Mbale Comprehensive High School, told Daily Monitor that the NGO, through its principal director, Ms Asiimwe approached his school which admitted more than 200 students under sponsorship.

"Each student was to pay Shs452,000 for the school uniform and Shs20,000 admission fee but we received no payment," said Mr Osenda.

"When we reported the matter to police, the suspect was arrested and detained at Mbale Central Police. But she was released on bond and disappeared," he added.

A police officer at Mbale Central Police Station, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Ms Asiimwe had been arrested twice but released without charges.

The Elgon regional police commander, Mr Francis Chemusto, said: "I am not aware of the Mbale case but we shall arrest her sureties in Sironko because she has abused bail conditions." He urged residents to be vigilant to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

The Bukedi regional police spokesperson, Mr Sowali Kamulya, said the NGO also conned parents and schools in Butaleja and Pallisa and disappeared at the end of the term.

Sironko RDC Moses Wamoto said: "We want to build a strong a case against the culprit who is currently on the run. We suspect she is out of the country but we shall work together with Interpol to apprehend her," said Mr Wamoto.

Our efforts to reach Compassion Africa staff were futile as all the nine known phone numbers were switched off.