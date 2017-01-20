Uganda/Egypt: Wasswa Hopes for Discipline and Better Finishing Against Egypt

Port-Gentil — Uganda Cranes midfielder-cum-defender Hassan Wasswa Mawanda believes Uganda can beat Egypt on Saturday and also make it out of Group D of the 2017 Total Africa Cup of Nations, but with great improvements from the performance against Ghana in the opener.

Uganda takes on Egypt on Saturday in Port Gentil in a game that the Cranes must win to brighten their chances of remaining in the competition past the group stages. Uganda is bottom of Group D with no point; Egypt and Mali have a point apiece while Ghana leads with three points.

Wasswa, who played the entire game in central defence, says that although they have put the loss to Ghana game behind them, they want to carry positives and lessons from their performance into the game on Saturday, "We showed our nation that we were the better side (against Ghana), we are taking one game at a time and we know we shall qualify if we win the next two games and that's our target', he said.

He hastens to add however that they will have to be more cautious and disciplined against another much fancied team, " In such games you make silly mistakes you get punished and you know that these guys take advantage the way Ghana did. After getting that chance, they got behind the ball and it was difficult for us to penetrate them," Wasswa said. The dreadlocked utility man who will ply his trade in Lebanon next season maintains that they picked up important lessons from the defeat and they know which areas to improve.

"We got some few experiences from the game and we know we shall capitalise on that in the Egypt game. We got the chances but we need to score."