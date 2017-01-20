Uganda: Cement Companies Rush to Set Up New Plants in Tororo

Tororo — Tororo District will by 2018 have at least three cement factories, after previously only having one, Tororo Cement.

Simba Cement, a Kenyan company, will by end of 2017 have completed a grinding plant just on the Tororo-Mbale highway in Nyakesi village.

Hardly a kilometre from their site, Hima Cement is also expected to have started production by June 2018 on its $40m (Shs144b) plant, also located in Tororo District.

Tororo Cement has previously been the only operational cement factory in Tororo.

However, Tororo Cement is also expanding its own capacity in Tororo with an investment valued at $50m (Shs180b).

Accessible raw material

According to Mr Daniel Petterson, the chief executive officer Hima Cement, Tororo presents an opportunity for better access to limestone, a key raw material used in the cement production process.

Mr Petterson said this at the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant in Tororo on yesterday.

He said: "We have a strong position in western Uganda. We are taking a strong position on Eastern Uganda. We believe this would be a good footprint for us.

"Secondly, we have access to raw material such as pozzolana in the districts surrounding Tororo."

He added: "We want to solidify our presence in Uganda because of our good experience in investing in the country.

The access to limestone is mainly in Moroto where Hima Cement is exploring for limestone.

By 2018, the company expects to have determined the quantity of limestone and secure mining lease.

Additionally, the northeastern part of Uganda is one of the remaining areas in Uganda with viable limestone deposits, which explains the expansion drive being seen around Tororo.

That will increase Hima's production capacity from 0.9 million Metric Tonnes per year to 1.9 million Metric Tonnes per year.

Tororo Cement's capacity is also expected to expand from 1.8 million Metric Tonnes per year to 3 million metric tonnes per year. Simba Cement will be producing in excess of 1 million Metric Tonnes per year.