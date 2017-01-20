Nigeria: Naira Defies Liquidity Boost, Depreciates Further Against Dollar

19 January 2017

The Naira on Thursday remained indifferent to the sale of over $250 million to licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operators nationwide as it suffered another loss against the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Naira inched against the dollar at the early hours of Thursday morning by 2 points but could not sustain the gain as it shed 3 points to close at N498 to a dollar at the open market.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N596 and N520, respectively, at the open market.

At the BDC window, the Naira exchanged at N399 to a dollar, CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N599 and N522, respectively.

Trading at the interbank market saw the Naira weakening further as it closed at N305.50, from the N305.25 it recorded on Wednesday.

Traders at the market were hopeful that the Naira would bounce back as quickly as possible.

They, however, noted that the Naira was waging a guerilla-like war against speculators who manipulate the market for their selfish ends.

