Africa: Injured Rahman Depletes Ghana Technical Team

Port-Gentil — The list of injured players has piled up quickly barely a week into the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

While East Africa's representatives Uganda are yet to present a case, their counterparts in Group D are reeling with concerns.

Seven-time champions Egypt are likely to face Uganda Cranes tomorrow with just one of three goalkeepers Essam El Hadary in best shape.

That's after they lost Ahmed El Shenawy to injury after 25 minutes in the opening goalless draw against Mali. El Hadary replaced him, the 44-year-old going on to become the oldest player in the history of the competition.

Their third option Sherif Ekramy was undergoing intensive treatment having suffered injury on January 14 but resumed training yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ghana will continue the tournament with 22 players after defender Baba Rahman was ruled out of the competition with a knee injury during their 1-0 win over Uganda on Tuesday. Rahman was taken off for Frank Acheampong in the 40th minute.

In a statement, team doctor Dr. Adam Baba revealed that the defender suffered 'a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee.'

Rahman, on loan at Schalke 04 from Chelsea, flew back to Germany yesterday but that left Ghana national technical team depleted.

"We wanted to keep him around but his club insisted he flies today (yesterday). So we needed someone with a German visa to accompany Rahman back to his club," a Ghana national team official, preferring anonymity, disclosed to this paper after a meeting.

"But we have one technical official who is a German citizen who will travel with him but his absence is going to disrupt our tournament." the official added.

Fellow players went on to wish Rahman a quick recovery. "Bro wish you well @baba_rahman_. In sha Allah you will be back soon," first-choice goalkeeper Razak Brimah posted via handle @i_love_u_nasser31 on Instagram.

INJURED PLAYERS

Gabon: Mario Lemina

Burkina Faso: Jonathan Pitroipa

Ghana: Baba Rahman

Egypt: Ahmed El Shenawy, Sherif Ekramy