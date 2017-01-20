Uganda: Use Ferries to Foster Economic Growth and Development

opinion

After using a motorised boat in 2003 to cross the lake Bisina waters to Katakwi District from Kumi during the Kony insurgency, this time round I crossed the waters by ferry alongside my Mark 11 Toyota.

My return journey distance was shortened by about 56 kms, hence a saving on fuel and depreciation on the vehicle on wear and tear. The ferry takes approximately 30 minutes to sail through a distance of about six miles across the lake. All this appreciation goes to the government represented by the Ministry of Works and Transport through its agency Uganda National Roads Authority.

I was impressed by the infrastructure on both landing sites (passenger waiting shade and the mushrooming makeshift structures of kiosks and market particularly on the Katakwi side). This is indeed a great achievement for the people of not only in the neighbouring districts, but to the entire country.

There was a sign of bee hive activities and I imagine they could have been much more than I witnessed had it not been the festive season celebrations. Since I had not known the schedule of the ferry I had to spend almost one and half hours to the boarding time.

Indeed during the waiting period I had to support the community by taking tea and buying the nutritious fish (omenna) for home use.

Therefore, the community realised income which will be used to purchase assets for production and raise more income to improve their welfare, hence fighting poverty in the area. Important to note is that the ferry has offered business opportunities for the people in the two neighbouring districts.

Interestingly, the use of the ferry is free of charge! What a saving! Financial analysts would interpret this as return on investment (ROI), after citizens paying taxes; government henceforth brings services nearer to the people. This should be applauded as it brings in savings. There is a perceived reduction of costs of doing business in terms of transport as we all know that transportation is one of the factors that contributes to increase of prices.

Therefore, the communities in the neighbouring districts should take advantage of the ferry and increase their savings to be used to acquire assets for production. The increased traffic will provide market for the products. More services as I witnessed have been introduced. All these fundamentally raise the desired income which can be directed to acquiring more assets and improving peoples' standards of living, hence economic growth and development.

To both the local governments of the neighbouring districts, there is need to put priority on road infrastructure. Good infrastructure will improve the flow of traffic, goods and services in the area.

More investors and individual entrepreneurs will be attracted to partake in economic activities, hence increased revenue to both districts through taxes. Many business people have interest in this route to go to the renowned market places in Katakwi District - Ocorimongin and Abarata Kere.

Such big numbers of business people will be buying produce from the citizens who advantageously position themselves along this route (okulembeka). In essence, this is practically how citizens can further be assisted to fight poverty! The offices of District Community Development should be adequately facilitated so that they transverse communities, encouraging and sensitising them on development projects that can generate income for their families.

Offices responsible for tourism in both districts should work hand in hand to encourage the private sector to acquire motor boats for excursion along the lake, boat riding on the waters of Lake Opeta and the surrounding areas. This is an interest to tourists and the population at large as it is known to the locals that there is perceived difference in the colour of water as it flows from Lake Opeta which changes when it reaches Lake Bisina. Outsiders would want to understand the phenomenon!

As for me, using the experience of that day, I have began saving to help build the church at home where I spent my New Year celebration day's prayers, St Peter's Catholic Church, Anyangabela - Ongongoja Sub-County, Usuk County -Katakwi District. The church house is in a dilapidated state. I was introduced as a visitor after the homily. After looking at the fate of the house of God, I made a promise to the community to contribute towards the construction of the house of God.

Therefore, my savings on the fuel have been earmarked as contribution towards the construction of the church. By so doing, I am confident I will have used the ferry to kick start the growth and development of my locality.

Dr Okware is the Ag. deputy principal, Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology.