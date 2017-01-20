Nigeria: Actor, Joseph Okechukwu's Open Letter to Donald Trump

Nollywood actor and producer, Joseph Okechukwu is at it again. The actor, who predicted Donald Trump's presidential election win, has written an open letter to him, baring his mind on the recent controversies trailing outgoing president, Barack Obama's silence, on the recent protests to disrupt Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony and shame him.

"As an ardent supporter of Donald J. Trump, I am obviously saddened that the soon to be opposition party in the United States has not in any way conducted itself in a manner worthy of emulation.

As I see events unfold in the United States, I keep wondering, "what example really, is there for developing nations? During Barack Obama's last Press Conference as president of the United States, he refused to either condemn or approve of his party's members of congress decision to ditch Donald Trump's inauguration.

I don't see how this and many other divisive post election actions of Barack Obama could have earned him a 60% approval rating. CNN/ORC poll that gave Obama 60% approval rating, if I remember correctly also said Clinton was favored over Trump to win the elections by a margin that was simply unbelievable. I don't believe the polls and I don't think that Barack has handled his party's loss to the Republicans well at all.

As of two days ago, protests have broken out in several regions within the District and beyond. Funny thing is, the organizers announced their intent to protest way ahead of time.

And they made it clear that they were going to protest just to disrupt and shame the incoming president, how absurd!

And the outgoing president never said a word! Unfortunately for the protesters and their sponsors, these protests will be an unpardonable indictment on the legacy of the outgoing president of the United States- being the first American president in a long while to oversee an inauguration ceremony marred with protests.

Again, I wonder why these people come to Africa to preach Democracy and Common Sense to us. If you can't accept defeat in good faith, why preach it to African leaders?

In closing, I want to once again congratulate Donald J. Trump on this great occasion of his inauguration. You, sir have won your election fair and square. You fought your way through some of the most disparaging vituperations my short life on earth has ever witnessed.

You lived through FAKE and DEMORALISING polls. You endured lies more gigantic than the tower of Babel- no wonder they came crumbling just like the tower. You do not deserve to be labeled 'illegitimate' by Congressman Lewis for any reason whatsoever.

But you're already used to these tantrum-filled shenanigans. I believed in you so I supported and campaigned vigorously for you. I still believe in you and I will continue to pray for you.

Please, do not disappoint Destiny. I know your enemies are swelling in numbers daily and they will like to see you fail woefully. But you will succeed greatly to their utmost dismay. You have been chosen for this time and no force can bring you down. Stay focused.

I know that America will preoccupy you in the early days of your office, but please do not forget Africa, especially my country, Nigeria. We need the MAGA team here because we also want to MANGA (Make Nigeria Great Again). God bless your new office, and may God bless the United States of America."