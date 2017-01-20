19 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Proceeds On Vacation, Osinbajo to Act As President

By Jonathan Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave for the United Kingdom today on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

According to a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, during the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

"In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

"While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President." Adesina said.

