19 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kelly Hansome Drops New EP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

Now Muzik and Maga Music Group artiste, Orji Obinna Michael, aka Kelly Hansome has dropped a new EP titled 4Play.

The songs were released on Wednesday to coincide with the artiste's birthday.

The EP contains 12 tracks, five of which are bonus cuts of previously released singles.

On this release, Kelly Hansome teams up with Cloud 9, a music streaming service of premiere music publishing company, 5ive Music Group, for the digital distribution of the EP exclusively for a month.

After , the EP will be available on other platforms.

Kelly Hansome and his Ugly Beatz team consisting of Regiz and Otyno handled a bulk of the production on 4Play The EP.

DJ Coublon and Stunna makes up the only two external producers on the tracks Jide Ofor and Hot Nigga respectively.

A-list singers, 9ice and Oritse Femi make guest appearances in the tracks "Amamihe" and "Money Palava" adding their unique flavours.

The Madonna University Computer science graduate is well known for his quality production and ability to create songs with catchy hooks and concepts that transcend generations.

On this EP, he proves he never lost the magic that gave us classics like "Like Play, Like Play" and "Maga Don Pay".

A talented artiste, he was once signed on with Kennis Music.

He released his first hit song, which was titled "Magga Don Pay" under the label's imprint.

The song brought him fame and fortune. He however broke away from Kennis Music shortly after he was signed.

One of Nigeria's most controversial artistes, he has a number of diss songs like Igwe KomKom, which takes a shot at the disbanded Mohits Record crew and Terry G.

Nigeria

Journalists Arrest Tests Powerful Army

The January 19 raid on the offices of an online investigative news organization in Nigeria's capital Abuja is part of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.