Uganda: 60 Wakiso UPE Schools in Bad Shape

Wakiso — With less than a month left to the opening of the new school term, more than 60 public primary schools structures in Wakiso District are dilapidated and need urgent attention.

With various facilities in bad shape, district authorities have expressed fears that pupils lives would be exposed to danger if they are left to occupy them.

A snap survey carried out by Daily Monitor revealed that some schools have de-roofed classrooms, filled-up pit-latrines, while others have structures with leaking roofs.

However, district officials have told Daily Monitor that there is hope to better the situation before the new school term opens on February 6.

Nansana Municipality has 22 struggling schools, Ms Regina Bakitte, the mayor of the municipality, said the situation needs urgent intervention or else pupils in UPE schools will continue to miss out on good education.

"Towards the end of third term, we inspected schools and found some pupils studying under tree sheds. The worst hit divisions are Busukuma and Gombe," Ms Bakitte said in an interview yesterday.

When contacted, the Wakiso District education officer, Mr Henry Lwanga Ssempijja, said the district is aware of the challenges faced by some public primary schools in the district, but the problem has been exacerbated by inadequate funds.

"We keep on reminding the ministry (Education) and many of the affected schools have been promised funds. The situation will normalise soon," Mr Lwanga said.

Mr Lwanga also noted that some schools in the district have overcrowded classrooms which affect the concentration of learners.

However, he said some development partners such as Voluntary Action for Development, Save the Children among others, have come to their rescue and promised to construct modern houses and sanitation facilities at some schools though the number of schools that need assistance is big.

According to information extracted from the District Profile/ Investment Financial Year 2015/16 report, a total of 22 schools were listed in Nansana Municipality alone as having no staff quarters, adequate latrines, leaking classroom roofs, inadequate classes, filled-up latrines among other challenges.

Another six schools in Makindye /Ssabagabo Municipality suffer the same problems.

Mr Luke Lokudo, the Wakiso District education officer, said he is still new in the district, but will soon inspect all the schools and assess the magnitude of the problem.

"But I can also tell you that such challenges are everywhere. But I promise my commitment to address some of the challenges," Mr Lokuda said.

The Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality education officer, Mr William Kayongo, said in some schools such as Busabaala Primary School, parents have worked with the school administration to erect pit- latrines while at the same time the government has provided Shs25 million for another set of lavatory facilities.

Wakiso has a total number of 1,973 education facilities covering the entire infant section of kindergarten up to Primary Seven.

There are 256 government aided primary schools, 25 community schools and 1,436 privately owned schools.