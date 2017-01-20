20 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF, UAF Start Final Course Adjustments

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Makhtum Muziransa

Kampala — Every Ugandan family that has given their daughter's hand in marriage to a certain man, know that the preparations ahead of the D-day, usually referred to as an introduction ceremony, never seem to end. For we are a society that believes in hospitality and leaving lasting impressions.

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) find themselves in the same wave of planning ahead of the IAAF World Cross Country Championship due March 26 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Kololo has been undergoing adjustments since December but after the National Cross Country Championship last Saturday, new recommendations were made to accommodate journalistic needs and safety for athletes. UPDF's Engineers' Brigade is taking care of the constructions in Kololo.

"During the technical committee's meeting, they agreed that the finish will be extended by 10m to enable good visibility for broadcasters and photographers," the event's media attaché Norman Katende, revealed.

However, due to the flatness of some bits of the course, the race last weekend was fast paced, especially at the beginning, and there will be slight remodeling to add challenges and control the tempo. "Then for the athletes, we need to flatten the mount descent to avoid injuries," Katende added.

Uganda

Cottonwool for the Old Man of Afcon

Egypt coach Hector Cuper is battling a goalkeeper crisis ahead of his side's crucial Group D clash against Uganda at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.