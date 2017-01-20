Uganda: UPDF, UAF Start Final Course Adjustments

Kampala — Every Ugandan family that has given their daughter's hand in marriage to a certain man, know that the preparations ahead of the D-day, usually referred to as an introduction ceremony, never seem to end. For we are a society that believes in hospitality and leaving lasting impressions.

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) find themselves in the same wave of planning ahead of the IAAF World Cross Country Championship due March 26 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Kololo has been undergoing adjustments since December but after the National Cross Country Championship last Saturday, new recommendations were made to accommodate journalistic needs and safety for athletes. UPDF's Engineers' Brigade is taking care of the constructions in Kololo.

"During the technical committee's meeting, they agreed that the finish will be extended by 10m to enable good visibility for broadcasters and photographers," the event's media attaché Norman Katende, revealed.

However, due to the flatness of some bits of the course, the race last weekend was fast paced, especially at the beginning, and there will be slight remodeling to add challenges and control the tempo. "Then for the athletes, we need to flatten the mount descent to avoid injuries," Katende added.