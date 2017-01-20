Uganda/Ghana: Aucho Itches for Game of His Life

Port-Gentil — Watching his colleagues die a little for Uganda's flag against Ghana on Tuesday night was both refreshing and disappointing for Khalid Aucho.

The former Gor Mahia left-footed midfield player was filled with pride seeing his country finally play football at the Nations Cup for the first time in four decades, as well as frustrated for not being there to help.

When coach Micho Sredojevic's men surged forward in one of those desperate, yet spirited second half waves as they tried to cancel Andre Ayew's first period penalty, Aucho willed them on. But that was all he could afford.

Aucho, together with central defender Mrushid Juuko, sat out the match at Stade de Port Gentil through suspension but are now both available for tomorrow's crucial game against seven-time champions Egypt.

"It is my first game in Africa Cup of Nations, the most important ever," said Aucho, allowing his imposing self to sink into a sofa at Hotel du Parc, Cranes Afcon abode.

"I'm so happy and I can't wait. All of us can't wait because we lost our first match. We have to fight and get something out of this match."

Aucho is most likely to displace Mike Azira in front of Hassan Wasswa and Juuko, who is expected to come in for Isaac Isinde.

Isinde is widely expected to be dropped for the Egypt match following his howler that gifted Asamoah Gyan a penalty.

Not frightened

In the opposing end for Aucho will be Arsenal's imposing man Mohamed Elneny. But the Ugandan is not afraid. Not frightened at least.

"When we are here we are expected to play against the best," said Aucho, clad in a red Cranes T-shirt, "Elneny is good but he is not the most worrying midfielder.

"The toughest opponent for me remains Victor Wanyama of Kenya. He is my friend and I also learn a lot from him." Speculation has surrounded Aucho's club future at FC Baroka with reports suggesting he had been released. Baroka CEO Morgan Mamilla later dismissed the claims.

"The reports don't bother me," Aucho, in his 20s, maintained, "Of course I know many clubs are following this tournament and we shall do our best but what matters most to us now is the country. It's our country first."

Uganda, bottom of Group D with no points, need to beat Egypt or at least avoid defeat to keep their chances of progressing from the group alive.