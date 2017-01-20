Uganda: KCCA, Show Human Face On Evictions

editorial

On Wednesday, Kampala Capital City Authority carried out a four-hour operation (see Daily Monitor of January 19, 'KCCA demolishes illegal kiosks' ). The authority's law enforcement team, among them, well-built men and women buttressed by bulldozers and other equipment, descended upon Nakivubo Road and Nakivubo Channel in downtown Kampala, pulling down more than 50 illegal structures, kiosks and stalls. Consequently, in the wink of an eye, the operation left more than 200 vendors and other small business holders not only stranded but also hopelessly groaning.

Some of them vend items using money they borrowed from banks or Saccos. Yet they were reportedly seeing some of the law enforcers picking their destroyed timber and mangled iron sheets and loading them onto waiting pick-up trucks.

Can they at least claim part of their ruined timber or iron sheets?

Ideally, such operations should be seen as routine activity aimed at clearing, beautifying, and ensuring that law order prevails in Kampala, the country's capital city and commercial hub.

Anyone who has ever travelled to foreign capitals, including Kigali, Rwanda and Nairobi, Kenya in our neighbourhood, has returned to Kampala only to mock it as a big slum rather than a city. Therefore, any attempt by KCCA geared towards breaking this negative impression, is long overdue.

Considering that this is not the first and perhaps will not be the last time the authority directs such an exercise, we advise that it finds better ways of effecting such operations. While nobody should stand in KCCA's way, the expectation is that the authority's law enforcers should operate with a human face.

Yes, eviction notices could have been served to the affected vendors a month ago as the KCCA enforcement lead officer suggested. Still, the authority should not be blind to realities on the ground. For instance, were the affected people offered alternative places to operate from? Kampala minister Beti Olive Kamya has always advised, and rightly so, that street vendors go to Wandegeya or Usafi markets.

But wouldn't it be better for KCCA to mobilise the affected vendors, take them to the cited markets and allocate them stalls?

Besides, why not plan to pay the vendors some money as a means of luring them off the disputed locations?

Of course, some city vendors are often adamant and only wait to be pushed before they move. Still, KCCA needs to explore the option of deploying law enforcement workers who build, not dent its image.

