Knowless and Ishimwe in London for holiday

While others are crying about January blues and counting down the days to payday, singer Knowless Butera and her husband Clement Ishimwe are currently having the time of their lives in England.

The two reportedly left the country a few days ago, with their baby girl for a family vacation. However, critics will always have something to say, with some asking why they chose to go for a holiday during winter and not summer. We are sure they have their reasons.

Knowless and her longtime music manager and producer, Ishimwe, got married last year after a five-year-long courtship.

The couple is now on holiday and fans of the singer are wondering when she will return to the studio. The buzz on social media is that Knowless may be taking time off music to focus on motherhood, which is a great thing. But for her loyal fans, the wait is torture, and people are beginning to speculate that it might be a while before the Primus GumaGuma Season 5 winner hits the stage. We don't know, but we will definitely keep an ear out for any news of new music from the songstress.

Is Sauti Sol's Savara getting married?

Word has it that Sauti Sol's band member Savara Mudigi is planning a wedding with the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta's, relative.

This follows a longstanding rumour that Mudigi was dating the president's niece Kavi Pratt, a singer and songwriter. Although the singer hasn't publicly confirmed it, sources close to him say that it is actually happening before the end of this year.

The rumours were sparked by a series of photos uploaded by both Savara and Pratt. In one of the photos, a rather grainy greyscale photo, Uhuru Kenyatta's niece is seen kissing Savara. We will keep you posted.

Charly &Nina and Orchestre Impala to perform in Brussels

Charly & Nina are currently enjoying massive airplay with their new song, Face to Face. They are arguably the leading female music group in the country right now, not with all the success they enjoyed last year.

They have so far done collabos with several local and regional musicians like Uganda's dancehall star Geosteady and Burundian singer Big Fizzo, among others.

Word reaching our desk is that the duo, together with orchestra Impala, a band that boasts of a 40-year career, have been in talks over a show in Brussels scheduled for March.

The organisers, identified as Team Production,is currently arranging logistics, rehearsals and everything concerned with ensuring the success of event.

We are told that the event is part of other Diaspora events organised by the same company to help connect Rwandans who live abroad.

Isimbi is getting married

Sources tell us that Miss Northern Province 2014 and former Miss Rwanda 2014 contestant, Mellisa Isimbi, is getting married. Word has it that her journey to marital bliss has already started.

Just recently, close friends to Isimbi hosted a bridal shower in anticipation of her wedding which, per our sources, takes place next month. Isimbi will be walking down the aisle with a man identified as Christophe Nkurunziza.

Isimbi, who was also crowned Miss Congeniality during the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant in 2014, has been off the radar of late, leaving people wondering what she is up to.

Did Davido fire his manager?

Nigerian Afropop singer, David 'Davido' Adeleke has said he will manage himself in 2017.

The singer who is managed by Kamal Ajiboye of Twenty20 Media disclosed this on Tuesday via his Snapchat account.

"I'm my own manager 2017!! Don't put your life for another man's hand," the singer wrote.

Davido, who signed a record deal with Sony Music in 2016, noted that he's "back to the basics" while subtly deriding his international foray.

The Aiye singer was largely (in)active on the international scene in 2016 following his record deal with Sony Music.