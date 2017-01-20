Uganda: Iganga Earmarks 140 Acres for Industrial Park

Iganga — Authorities in Iganga District have identified more than 140 acres of land required by the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) to establish an industrial park.

Speaking to Daily Monitor early in the week, Iganga District chairman Patrick Kayemba said the land belongs to the district administration.

According to him, 60 acres were identified at Kaweete village in Namungalwe subcounty while 62 acres were identified at Busesa village in Ibulanku Sub-county.

Another 20-acre piece was identified at Bulubandi village in the outskirts of Iganga Town.

He said officials from the UIA have already visited the proposed land to establish whether it is potential for the industrial park. "Government has funds for Iganga to have an industrial park and officials from UIA have already visited the land," Mr Kayemba said

He said the land will soon be presented to the district council for approval and thereafter be handed over to UIA.

Mr Kayemba said by the end of this year, the district will have finalised working out modalities with the national investment authority to allow some Chinese investors who have already expressed interest to open up industries in the area.

Currently, Iganga District has two industries; Tembo Steel rolling company that makes metallic tools, and Ngemeraku Investments that manufactures drinking water.