19 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Shatta Wale Reveals Why He's Not Releasing Many Songs of Late

By James Ayitey

Dancehall king, Shatta Wale has been silent of late. He no longer releases songs or post comments about himself.

This year, he released just one song so far which isn't typical of Shatta Wale.

Well, he has broken his silence. According to Shatta Wale, he's about to release his songs like a sperm, and his songs will impregnate every girl because the sperms are just too strong.

He posted on Facebook,

OK LET THE GAMES BEGIN..ABOUT TO RELEASE MY SONGS LIKE SPERMS..

THIS YEAR MY SONGS WILL IMPREGNATE EVERY GIRL CUZ THE SPERMS ARE TOO STRONG..#HITSAFTERHITS

