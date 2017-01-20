20 January 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ebuka Named Host for Big Brother Naija Reality TV

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Big Brother Africa
Big Brother logo.

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as host for Big Brother Naija reality TV show. The former housemate in Big Brother Nigeria show back in 2006 will make a re-appearance at the reality show's revival but this time as the host.

Sponsored by PayPorte, an online retail store, Big Brother Naija reality show starts Sunday, 22 January at 7pm and will run for 11 weeks on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv Plus on channel 29.

The lawyer-turned media personality with his infectious laugh and charismatic persona will usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and will take up the task of announcing the evictees week after week.

"We are particularly excited to have Ebuka as host of Big Brother Naija. This was the platform that unearthed his potentials and propelled him to stardom," said John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria. "He has over the years grown to become a prominent face on the Nigerian pop culture and entertainment scene while also lending his voice to youth empowerment initiatives. We believe his cool and debonair personality combined with his healthy dose of wit will spice up the show. Our viewers are in for a great entertainment experience," Ugbe added.

In just less than a decade, Ebuka has risen to become one of the most loved and admired personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

More on This

Big Brother Naija Debuts On GOtv

GOtv subscribers will, for the first time, have the opportunity to watch Big Brother Naija, the runaway hit reality show… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.