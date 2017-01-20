Kenya: Nairobi Jubilee Gubernatorial Aspirants Told to Unite

Nairobi County Jubilee party officials have called on its gubernatorial aspirants to remain united and embrace democracy in their quest to be declared the party's choice.

This comes after the emergence of cracks in Jubilee over the selection formula for the Nairobi governorship candidate after emergence of two camps.

One camp is allied to former Katanga MP Peter Kenneth, Starehe MP Maina Kamanda and Woman Rep Rachael Shebesh.

The other group includes Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru and nominated MP Johnson Sakaja.

Jubilee Nairobi County Chairman Sunctus Ndegwa said that the party is open to either consensus or nomination on deciding the flag bearer for the party in a bid to unseat Governor Evans Kidero.

"We are in support of the ongoing democratic process in our party. We have no problem in Jubilee in Nairobi and what we are witnessing is democracy," said Mr Ndegwa.

On his part, the party's Secretary General Anthony Buluma exuded confidence saying that they will win Nairobi's governor seat with a landslide and called on all aspirants on the party's ticket in Nairobi to mobilise residents to register in large numbers so that the party can maintain its political grip in the city.

"Our common enemy is Evans Kidero who has denied Nairobi her glory. Victory starts now and this will depend on the number of voters we shall have registered," said Mr Buluma.

He added that Jubilee is targeting to enlist 10 million members to the party in their ongoing party membership recruitment after launching a countrywide mass party recruitment drive on January 13.