Kenya: Records Shows Kalonzo Doesn't Share ID Number - Interior Ministry

Nairobi — The government says there is no other individual in the country with a National Identification card bearing the same number as that of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

This is after the Wiper leader on Wednesday said he had found out he shares his ID number with a woman.

"According to NRB records, Kalonzo Musyoka was issued with a new (replacement) National Identification Card on 31st January 1996 after reporting that he had lost his earlier ID card," Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka said.

"As such, it is clear that the former VP does not share a National ID number with any other individual."

Njoka says the said the woman was born in Gatundu North and was issued with an ID card in December 2012 that is different from Musyoka's.

"For avoidance of doubt, we wish to it unequivocally clear that the National Registration Bureau, which is a department under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, has absolutely nothing to do with the registration of voters and only registers and issues Kenyans with the National Identification Cards," he asserted.

Musyoka on Wednesday stated that he had discovered that Salome Wanjiru Njoroge, who was born in 1993, has the same ID number as his, when he went to verify his details at a voter registration centre in Wajir.