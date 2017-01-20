Kenya: Emirates to Launch 3rd Daily Flight to Nairobi

Nairobi — Emirates has announced that it will introduce a third daily flight between Dubai and Kenya's capital from 1st June 2017.

The additional flight will increase the number of scheduled Emirates flights between the two cities to 21 a week and give customers greater flexibility and choice when planning their travel.

Emirates says the Nairobi route has grown to become one of the airline's busiest routes in Africa since it first launched flights to Kenyan Kenin October 1995.

As with its other two daily flights between Dubai and Nairobi, Emirates will also operate its popular Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration. The aircraft will have eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Flight EK717 will become the first of the three daily departures from Dubai and leave at 0140hrs and arrive in Nairobi at 0540hrs, enabling customers arriving on Emirates' flights from India, the UK and many European countries such as France, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy to connect to the Nairobi flight within three hours.

The return flight EK718 is also conveniently timed and will depart Nairobi at 0710hrs and land in Dubai at 1315hrs, ahead of Emirates' afternoon European flights and its fourth daily flight to New York, a popular destination for Kenyan travellers.

The flight will also provide 16 tonnes of additional cargo capacity on the route for Kenya's main export products such as flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as key imports such as mobile phones, pharmaceuticals and readymade garments, amongst others.

The airline's other two daily flights, EK 719, departs Dubai at 1025hrs and arrive in Nairobi at 1425hrs. The return flight EK720, leaves at 1635hrs and lands in Dubai at 2240hrs.