Kenya: Nakumatt Hires Three Executives to Boost Performance

Nairobi — Regional retailers Nakumatt Holdings has moved to beef up its management capacity with the appointment of key executives in its C-suites.

As part of an ongoing corporate restructuring programme, Nakumatt Holdings has appointed substantive executives to spearhead operations in its Marketing, Information Technology and Risk Management functions.

The new appointments will join an existing team of experienced executives led by Managing Director Atul Shah and long-serving Regional Operations and Strategy Director Mr. Thiagarajan Ramamurthy and Chief Business Development Officer Neel Shah among others on the firm's C-suite.

Speaking when he confirmed the appointments, Shah, explained that the new executives, will be charged with the responsibility of reinvigorating the key dockets as the retailer seeks to scale new heights.

The appointments, Shah added are also geared at enhancing Nakumatt's corporate governance standards in line with the ongoing organizational restructuring demands.

"Consequently, Nakumatt Holdings is happy to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Dixon, Mr. Manoj Warrier and Mr. James Gakumo as the new Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Information Officer and Chief Risk Officer respectively," Shah announced.

He added that Nakumatt will be seeking to tap the three executives vast experience in retail operations gained from their previous local and international postings.

The newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Andrew Dixon has previously served as an executive director at leading retail giants Tesco and Boots. Armed with a more than three-decade wealth of experience, Dixon developed the Tesco Health & Beauty in-store concept, led the development of Tesco's core private label brands, launched and operated the Tesco Express convenience store format, launched the Tesco brand in Poland, and also managed the largest loyalty programme in Europe - the Tesco Clubcard.

The newly appointed Risk Management Lead, Mr. James Gakumo has joined Nakumatt with a clear brief to streamline the firm's risk control functions as the company steps up its cost and overall financial management strategies.