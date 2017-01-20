Photo: Daily Monitor

In his office Nkoyoyo cuts the image of a very busy man. He has many photographs of his life journey (file photo).

President Yoweri Museveni has donated 23,000 dollars (Shs82 million) as a contribution to settle Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo's medical bills.

The contribution was confirmed by the Senior President Press Secretary Don Wanyama who tweeted: "The president has made 23,00 dollars contribution to settling Archbishop Nkoyoyo's medical bills and wished him a quick recovery."

The retired Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Dr Nkoyoyo has been stuck in the United Kingdom due to lack of 60,000 pounds for an emergency lung operation.

The president's contribution comes in at a time when the church of Uganda launched a fundraising campaign appealing to the public to contribute towards Dr Nkoyoyo's surgery.

Dr Nkoyooyo fell sick in November last year.