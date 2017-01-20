Uganda: City Businessman Charged Over Shs14 Billion Tax Fraud

Kampala — City businessman has been charged with alleged fraud for forging export documents and Value Added Tax (VAT) returns worth more than Shs14.7 billion.

Mr Jagdish Shah, a director of Aaryan Uganda Limited, was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala over 36 counts of forgery of official documents, uttering false documents and obtaining money by false pretence.

Court documents indicate that between August 2013 and August 2014, while in Jinja, Mr Jagdish and others still at large with intent to defraud Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) forged and uttered forged export entries purporting to have exported sugar to Kenya whereas not.

It is alleged that at Jinja URA offices Mr Jagdish and others still at large with intent to defraud, on several dates obtained Shs14,747,994,960 as VAT refund claim by falsely pretending to have exported sugar to Kenya whereas not.

Mr Jagdish appeared before Grade 1 Magistrate, Ms Pamela Ocaya and denied the charges.

He was remanded to Luzira Prison until today pending hearing of the application for bail. Mr Jagdish is the second business man to be charged over tax fraud in just one week.

On Monday another businessman, Mr Chris Sengooba was arraigned before the same court over alleged fraudulent tax evasion of more than Shs100million revenue to government.

Prosecution alleges that on June 2, 2016 at Maina in-land depot in Kampala District, Mr Sengooba fraudulently evaded payment of duty by declaring a consignment of 1,040 bags of Pakistan rice, for export to Kenya on export entry consigned to Odema Charles of Kenya declared by Executive Cargo Limited which goods were not exported to Kenya causing revenue loss of Shs41, 724,032 million to URA.

It is also alleged that on June 2, 2016 at Maina in-land depot in Kampala District, Mr Sengooba fraudulently evaded payment of duty by declaring a consignment of 720 bags of Pakistan rice, for export to Kenya on export entry consigned to Odema Charles of Kenya declared by Executive Cargo Limited on truck which goods were not exported to Kenya causing revenue loss of Shs28, 884,032 million to URA.

Prosecution further alleges that on July 13, 2016 at Maina in-land depot in Kampala District, Mr Sengooba and Mr Wandera fraudulently evaded payment of duty by declaring a consignment of 520 bags of Pakistan rice, for export to Kenya consigned to Francis Muchiri of Kenya, declared by Executive Cargo Limited on truck which goods were not exported to Kenya causing revenue loss of Shs44, 690,428 million to URA.

Mr Sengooba was granted a Shs4 million cash bail and ordered two of his sureties to present their business credentials to court by January 27, 2017.

Volume of cases

Every year, it is estimated that URA handles about 50 cases involving tax disputes and those that have been prosecuted normally end up being ruled in favour of URA because of what the URA prosecutors describe as water tight case.