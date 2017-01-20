Botswana: Shortage of Tractors Delays Ploughing

Francistown — Farming is considered risky business because of the erratic nature of rainfall and lack of financial backup by financial institutions, according to one of the farmers in Tonota, Mr Molebeledi Mosarwe.

He said in a recent interview that shortage of tractors in their area was a big concern during this ploughing time.

Mr Mosarwe said tractor employees seemed to lack proper operation strategy since they wanted to go from one field to the other tilling the soil but leaving other fields in the process.

As such when it was time to plough the tilled fields, tractors employees were nowhere to be found hence the delay.

In addition he said because time was running out he therefore adopted the broadcasting method to benefit from the moisture of the first rainfalls.

Mr Mosarwe said some farmers are still waiting for tractors to plough while he is at the time of weeding his plants.

For his part agronomy officer in the Department of Agriculture Mr Gositang Kangangwane acknowledged the delay in his jurisdiction.

He therefore explained the delay was due to the experience of high continuous rainfall which poured across the country.

Thus he said it was not possible for tractors to get in the fields because of wet soils.

Meanwhile Mr Kangangwane said despite the delay farmers should not be discouraged, explaining that there is still plenty of time for ploughing.

Mr Kangangwane said February 15 is the last day of ploughing noting that many farmers are mostly likely to miss the ploughing period.

He explained that so far they have already measured about 700 hectares on the ground as compared to 5000 hectares last year same period.

He noted that seeds were rolled out to farmers on time and the Integrated Support Programme for Arable Agriculture Development (ISPAAD) clerk officers are prepared for the payments.

Tonota Agricultural Mechanization Association chairperson Mr Reuben Motswakae also shared the same sentiments.

Mr Motswakae said the continuous rainfalls have distracted tractors in the fields and as a result time is running out.

He said they are faced with challenges of too much wet fields, fields with huge rocks that damage tractor bearings.

"I ploughed 75 hectares this time of year as compared to 250 hectares last year same period," said Mr Motswakae.

Source: BOPA