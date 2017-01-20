Kenya: Chief Justice Maraga to Swear in New Polls Team

Seven commissioners who will preside over the General Election in August will be sworn into office on Friday by Chief Justice David Maraga.

The team will take office on Monday, the same day the Ahmed Issack Hassan-led group leaves.

Those to be sworn in are Wafula Chebukati (chairperson) and commissioners Consolata Nkatha, Abdi Guliye, Roselyne Kwamboka, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Boya Molu.

"Chief Justice David Maraga will at 12 noon January 20, 2017 preside over the swearing-in of the new chairperson and commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. The event will take place at the Supreme Court, Nairobi," read a statement from the Judiciary.

On Thursday, the President met Mr Hassan and his team at State House to bid them farewell.

Mr Hassan's team was edged out following protests by opposition parties, which accused them of being partisan.

A parliamentary committee later suggested the creation of a seven-member IEBC team with a one six-year term.