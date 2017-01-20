20 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chief Justice Maraga to Swear in New Polls Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isaac Ongiri

Seven commissioners who will preside over the General Election in August will be sworn into office on Friday by Chief Justice David Maraga.

The team will take office on Monday, the same day the Ahmed Issack Hassan-led group leaves.

Those to be sworn in are Wafula Chebukati (chairperson) and commissioners Consolata Nkatha, Abdi Guliye, Roselyne Kwamboka, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Boya Molu.

"Chief Justice David Maraga will at 12 noon January 20, 2017 preside over the swearing-in of the new chairperson and commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. The event will take place at the Supreme Court, Nairobi," read a statement from the Judiciary.

Read: Uhuru appoints Wafula Chebukati and new IEBC team

On Thursday, the President met Mr Hassan and his team at State House to bid them farewell.

Mr Hassan's team was edged out following protests by opposition parties, which accused them of being partisan.

A parliamentary committee later suggested the creation of a seven-member IEBC team with a one six-year term.

Kenya

Cheruiyot Wins 2016 Sports Personality of the Year Award

A smiling Vivian Cheruiyot, clad in a crisp shiny purple and black flowing dress, marked the end of her glitzy career on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.