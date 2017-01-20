19 January 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Multi-Million Health Facility for Tsabong

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aobakwe Molefhi

Tsabong — Residents of Tsabong and the surrounding areas have been informed that a 70 beds referral hospital will be built in Tsabong under NDP 11.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Frans Van de Westhuizen said a plot has already been identified.

He also informed residents on the newly introduced Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), which he said would help speed up voting and the releasing of general elections results.

He said residents need not panic because the machines had been tried and tested, adding that some Members of Parliament from the ruling party and opposition were taken to India where the machine was manufactured to be shown how it works.

Mr Van der Westhuizen also pointed out that they also benchmarked from Namibia and they were satisfied with its effectiveness.

"Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officers will soon start addressing the general public and inducting them on how the machines operate," he said.

The public should know that Batswana have laboured hard for their democracy so they would not jeopardise it in any way, he added.

The assistant minister also advised public officers to procure goods and services from local companies to ensure that Batswana benefit the local economic diversification initiative.

He advised that heads of departments should ensure that 15 per cent of the tenders are awarded to the youth to uplift them.

On other issues he pleaded with parents to work closely with teachers as that would afford them the opportunity to monitor the children's performance in school. BOPA

Source: BOPA

Botswana

4 Zimbabweans in Court

Four Zimbabweans who were part of an 18-men gang which escaped from Francistown Central Prison at Gerald Estates Centre… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.